KDDI CORP/ADR (OTCMKTS:KDDIY) Rating Increased to Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of KDDI CORP/ADR (OTCMKTS:KDDIY) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report published on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on KDDIY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of KDDI CORP/ADR from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Deutsche Bank raised shares of KDDI CORP/ADR from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of KDDI CORP/ADR from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Saturday, February 29th.

Shares of KDDI CORP/ADR stock opened at $14.10 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $14.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.40. KDDI CORP/ADR has a 52 week low of $10.60 and a 52 week high of $16.42.

KDDI CORP/ADR (OTCMKTS:KDDIY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $12.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.61 billion. KDDI CORP/ADR had a net margin of 12.36% and a return on equity of 13.83%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that KDDI CORP/ADR will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KDDI CORP/ADR Company Profile

KDDI Corporation provides telecommunications services in Japan and internationally. It operates through four segments: Personal Services, Life Design Services, Business Services, and Global Services. The Personal Services segment offers mobile services under the au brand; MVNO services; and fixed-line services, including FTTH services under the au Hikari brand, as well as CATV and other services.

