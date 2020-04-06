Kepler Capital Markets Analysts Give Beiersdorf (ETR:BEI) a €95.00 Price Target

Kepler Capital Markets set a €95.00 ($110.47) price target on Beiersdorf (ETR:BEI) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on BEI. Credit Suisse Group set a €93.00 ($108.14) price target on shares of Beiersdorf and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €86.00 ($100.00) target price on shares of Beiersdorf and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Thursday. HSBC set a €126.00 ($146.51) target price on Beiersdorf and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. UBS Group set a €85.00 ($98.84) price target on Beiersdorf and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €85.00 ($98.84) price objective on Beiersdorf and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €99.89 ($116.15).

Shares of ETR:BEI opened at €90.80 ($105.58) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.52. The stock has a market cap of $20.35 billion and a PE ratio of 28.68. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is €96.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €103.25. Beiersdorf has a 1-year low of €77.62 ($90.26) and a 1-year high of €117.25 ($136.34).

Beiersdorf Company Profile

Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft manufactures and distributes consumer goods in Europe, the Americas, Africa, Asia, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Consumer Business and Tesa Business. The Consumer Business Segment offers skin and body care products. The Tesa Business segment manufactures and sells self-adhesive system and product solutions for industries, craft businesses, and consumers.

