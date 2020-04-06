Kepler Capital Markets Analysts Give Covestro (ETR:1COV) a €29.00 Price Target

Kepler Capital Markets set a €29.00 ($33.72) price objective on Covestro (ETR:1COV) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley set a €50.00 ($58.14) target price on shares of Covestro and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Berenberg Bank set a €30.00 ($34.88) price objective on Covestro and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday. DZ Bank restated a neutral rating on shares of Covestro in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Independent Research set a €44.00 ($51.16) price objective on shares of Covestro and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a €47.00 ($54.65) price objective on Covestro and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €40.58 ($47.19).

Shares of 1COV stock opened at €26.86 ($31.23) on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.91 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.16, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 2.21. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of €32.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of €40.18. Covestro has a 52 week low of €23.54 ($27.37) and a 52 week high of €55.78 ($64.86).

Covestro Company Profile

Covestro AG develops, produces, and markets polymer materials for various industries worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Polyurethanes; Polycarbonates; and Coatings, Adhesives, Specialties. The Polyurethanes segment offers precursors, such as flexible polyurethane foam primarily used in the furniture and automotive industries; and rigid foam used as insulating material in the construction industry and in refrigeration chains.

