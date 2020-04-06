Kepler Capital Markets Analysts Give Fuchs Petrolub (FRA:FPE) a €36.00 Price Target

Kepler Capital Markets set a €36.00 ($41.86) price target on Fuchs Petrolub (FRA:FPE) in a research report report published on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

FPE has been the subject of a number of other reports. Nord/LB set a €37.00 ($43.02) price target on Fuchs Petrolub and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Warburg Research set a €36.00 ($41.86) price objective on Fuchs Petrolub and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Baader Bank set a €43.00 ($50.00) price target on Fuchs Petrolub and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Independent Research set a €35.00 ($40.70) price target on Fuchs Petrolub and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, DZ Bank restated a neutral rating on shares of Fuchs Petrolub in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fuchs Petrolub has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €36.50 ($42.44).

Get Fuchs Petrolub alerts:

FRA:FPE opened at €30.05 ($34.94) on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of €31.41 and a 200-day moving average of €35.24. Fuchs Petrolub has a one year low of €37.40 ($43.49) and a one year high of €44.80 ($52.09).

Fuchs Petrolub Company Profile

Fuchs Petrolub SE develops, produces, and sells lubricants and related specialties worldwide. It offers engine and gear oils, central hydraulic oils, greases, shock absorber fluids, biodegradable lubricants; brake fluids and radiator antifreeze products; multi-purpose/long-life, wheel bearing, food grade, and biodegradable greases; greases for plain and roller bearings, extreme temperatures, rail vehicles, machine tools, and central lubricating systems; gear boxes; and assembly pastes and greases in spray cans; slide way, heat transfer, hydraulic, refrigerator, compressor, machine, textile machine, transformer, turbine, and cylinder oils; and biodegradable and adhesive lubricants.

Recommended Story: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Fuchs Petrolub Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fuchs Petrolub and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.