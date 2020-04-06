KINGFISHER PLC/SH (OTCMKTS:KGFHY) Cut to Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of KINGFISHER PLC/SH (OTCMKTS:KGFHY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered KINGFISHER PLC/SH from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th.

Shares of KGFHY stock opened at $3.26 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $4.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.13. KINGFISHER PLC/SH has a 1-year low of $2.50 and a 1-year high of $6.99.

About KINGFISHER PLC/SH

Kingfisher plc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies DIY and home improvement products and services primarily in the United Kingdom and continental Europe. The company operates approximately 1,300 stores in 10 countries across Europe under the B&Q, Castorama, Brico Dépôt, Screwfix, and Koctas brands.

