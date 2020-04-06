Kingstone Companies (NASDAQ:KINS) PT Lowered to $7.00

Kingstone Companies (NASDAQ:KINS) had its target price decreased by stock analysts at Piper Sandler from $8.50 to $7.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the insurance provider’s stock. Piper Sandler’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 42.86% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on KINS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kingstone Companies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. ValuEngine cut shares of Kingstone Companies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 20th.

Shares of NASDAQ KINS traded up $0.10 during trading on Monday, reaching $4.90. 932 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 42,695. Kingstone Companies has a 12-month low of $3.87 and a 12-month high of $14.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market cap of $51.86 million, a P/E ratio of -8.75 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.62.

Kingstone Companies (NASDAQ:KINS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 11th. The insurance provider reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $37.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.40 million. Kingstone Companies had a negative net margin of 4.10% and a negative return on equity of 11.08%. As a group, research analysts expect that Kingstone Companies will post 0.4 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kingstone Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at $140,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in Kingstone Companies by 22.4% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 36,298 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 6,643 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Kingstone Companies by 69.5% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 45,423 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $387,000 after acquiring an additional 18,622 shares in the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P boosted its holdings in shares of Kingstone Companies by 72.5% in the 4th quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 48,430 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $375,000 after buying an additional 20,358 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new stake in Kingstone Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $490,000. 43.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kingstone Companies Company Profile

Kingstone Companies, Inc, through its subsidiary, Kingstone Insurance Company, underwrites property and casualty insurance products to small businesses and individuals in New York. The company offers personal lines insurance products, including homeowners and dwelling fire multi-peril, cooperative/condominiums, renters, and personal umbrella policies.

