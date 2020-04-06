Klepierre (OTCMKTS:KLPEF) Downgraded to “Sell” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of Klepierre (OTCMKTS:KLPEF) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

KLPEF has been the subject of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley reissued an underweight rating on shares of Klepierre in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Berenberg Bank reissued a hold rating on shares of Klepierre in a report on Monday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Klepierre from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a neutral rating on shares of Klepierre in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised Klepierre from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $22.00.

Shares of KLPEF stock opened at $16.18 on Thursday. Klepierre has a 12-month low of $5.55 and a 12-month high of $37.94. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40.

About Klepierre

Klépierre, the pan-European leader in shopping malls, combines development, property and asset management skills. The company's portfolio is valued at 24.4 billion at December 31, 2018 and comprises large shopping centers in 16 countries in Continental Europe which together host 1.1 billion visitors per year.

