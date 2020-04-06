Klepierre (OTCMKTS:KLPEF) Downgraded to “Sell” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of Klepierre (OTCMKTS:KLPEF) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.
KLPEF has been the subject of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley reissued an underweight rating on shares of Klepierre in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Berenberg Bank reissued a hold rating on shares of Klepierre in a report on Monday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Klepierre from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a neutral rating on shares of Klepierre in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised Klepierre from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $22.00.
Shares of KLPEF stock opened at $16.18 on Thursday. Klepierre has a 12-month low of $5.55 and a 12-month high of $37.94. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40.
About Klepierre
Klépierre, the pan-European leader in shopping malls, combines development, property and asset management skills. The company's portfolio is valued at 24.4 billion at December 31, 2018 and comprises large shopping centers in 16 countries in Continental Europe which together host 1.1 billion visitors per year.
