Konami (OTCMKTS:KNMCY) Downgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Konami (OTCMKTS:KNMCY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Konami from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st.

Shares of Konami stock opened at $28.81 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.52. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.95. Konami has a 1-year low of $21.67 and a 1-year high of $48.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 2.60.

Konami Company Profile

Konami Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the digital entertainment business. It operates through four segments: Digital Entertainment, Health & Fitness, Gaming & Systems, and Pachislot & Pachinko Machines. The Digital Entertainment segment manufactures and sells digital content and related products, including mobile games, arcade games, card games, and computer and video games.

