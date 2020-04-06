Lar Espana Real Estate SOCIMI (OTCMKTS:MRPRF) Upgraded by Goldman Sachs Group to “Neutral”

Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Lar Espana Real Estate SOCIMI (OTCMKTS:MRPRF) from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on MRPRF. Kepler Capital Markets reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Lar Espana Real Estate SOCIMI in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Barclays reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of Lar Espana Real Estate SOCIMI in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Lar Espana Real Estate SOCIMI in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st.

Lar Espana Real Estate SOCIMI stock opened at $7.25 on Thursday. Lar Espana Real Estate SOCIMI has a fifty-two week low of $7.25 and a fifty-two week high of $14.32.

Lar Espana Real Estate SOCIMI Company Profile

MERLIN Properties SOCIMI, SA (MC:MRL) is the largest real estate company trading on the Spanish Stock Exchange, with a market capitalization of approximately 5,600 million euros, specialized in the acquisition and management of commercial property in the Iberian region. MERLIN Properties mainly invests in offices, shopping centers and logistics facilities, within the Core and Core Plus segments, forming part of the benchmark IBEX-35, Euro STOXX 600, FTSE EPRA/NAREIT Global Real Estate, GPR Global Index, GPR-250 Index, and MSCI Small Caps indices.

