Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) PT Lowered to $20.00

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) had its target price decreased by investment analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $49.00 to $20.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target would suggest a potential downside of 11.97% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. SunTrust Banks reduced their price objective on shares of Leggett & Platt from $50.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. CJS Securities lowered shares of Leggett & Platt from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Leggett & Platt from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Leggett & Platt from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.50.

Get Leggett & Platt alerts:

Shares of LEG opened at $22.72 on Monday. Leggett & Platt has a 1-year low of $22.03 and a 1-year high of $55.42. The company has a 50-day moving average of $35.50 and a 200 day moving average of $45.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.20, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.02. Leggett & Platt had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 27.79%. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.62 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Leggett & Platt will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LEG. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Leggett & Platt by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,550,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $642,806,000 after acquiring an additional 1,882,237 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Leggett & Platt by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 3,571,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,553,000 after acquiring an additional 82,767 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Leggett & Platt by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 2,482,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,181,000 after acquiring an additional 72,416 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Leggett & Platt by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,182,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,719,000 after acquiring an additional 143,266 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Leggett & Platt by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,367,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,533,000 after acquiring an additional 26,789 shares during the last quarter. 73.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Leggett & Platt Company Profile

Leggett & Platt, Incorporated designs and produces various engineered components and products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Residential Products, Furniture Products, Industrial Products, and Specialized Products. The Residential Products segment offers innersprings, wire forms, and machines to shape wire into various types of springs; industrial sewing/finishing machines, conveyor lines, mattress packaging, and glue-drying equipment, as well as quilting machines; and structural fabrics, carpet cushions, and geo components.

Featured Article: What are the Different Types of Leveraged Buyouts?

Receive News & Ratings for Leggett & Platt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leggett & Platt and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.