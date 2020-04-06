Lekoil (OTCMKTS:LEKOF) vs. Royal Dutch Shell (OTCMKTS:RDS.A) Head to Head Review

Lekoil (OTCMKTS:LEKOF) and Royal Dutch Shell (NYSE:RDS.A) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, risk and profitability.

Analyst Recommendations

Get Lekoil alerts:

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Lekoil and Royal Dutch Shell, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lekoil 0 1 0 0 2.00 Royal Dutch Shell 0 11 7 0 2.39

Royal Dutch Shell has a consensus price target of $64.33, suggesting a potential upside of 77.52%. Given Royal Dutch Shell’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Royal Dutch Shell is more favorable than Lekoil.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Lekoil and Royal Dutch Shell’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lekoil $48.69 million N/A -$7.92 million N/A N/A Royal Dutch Shell $352.11 billion 0.42 $15.84 billion $4.04 8.97

Royal Dutch Shell has higher revenue and earnings than Lekoil.

Profitability

This table compares Lekoil and Royal Dutch Shell’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lekoil N/A N/A N/A Royal Dutch Shell 4.50% 8.45% 4.06%

Volatility and Risk

Lekoil has a beta of 1.4, indicating that its stock price is 40% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Royal Dutch Shell has a beta of 1.02, indicating that its stock price is 2% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

4.7% of Royal Dutch Shell shares are held by institutional investors. 1.0% of Royal Dutch Shell shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Royal Dutch Shell beats Lekoil on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Lekoil

Lekoil Limited explores for, develops, and produces petroleum oil and natural gas in Nigeria, Namibia, Cayman, and internationally. The company owns a 40% interest in the Otakikpo marginal field located in the south-eastern part of the Niger Delta; and a 40% interest in the OPL 310 block located in the Upper Cretaceous fairway that runs along the West African Transform Margin. It also holds a 62% interest in the OPL 325 located in the Dahomey Basin; and a 77.5% interest in the Namibia Blocks 2514B located. The company was founded in 2010 and is based in Lagos, Nigeria.

About Royal Dutch Shell

Royal Dutch Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company worldwide. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, and Downstream segments. It explores for, and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market. The company also markets and trades natural gas, LNG, crude oil, electricity, carbon-emission rights; and markets and sells liquefied natural gas as a fuel for heavy-duty vehicles and marine vessels. In addition, it trades in and refines crude oil and other feed stocks, such as gasoline, diesel, heating oil, aviation fuel, marine fuel, biofuel, lubricants, bitumen, and sulphur; produces and sells petrochemicals; and manages oil sands activities. Further, the company produces base chemicals comprising ethylene, propylene, and aromatics, as well as intermediate chemicals, such as styrene monomer, propylene oxide, solvents, detergent alcohols, ethylene oxide, and ethylene glycol. Royal Dutch Shell plc was founded in 1907 and is headquartered in The Hague, the Netherlands.

Receive News & Ratings for Lekoil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lekoil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.