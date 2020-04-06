LEONARDO FINMEC/ADR (OTCMKTS:FINMY) Downgraded to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of LEONARDO FINMEC/ADR (OTCMKTS:FINMY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

LEONARDO FINMEC/ADR stock opened at $3.40 on Thursday. LEONARDO FINMEC/ADR has a 12 month low of $2.36 and a 12 month high of $6.55. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.53.

About LEONARDO FINMEC/ADR

Leonardo S.p.a. engages in the helicopters, electronics, defense and security systems, aeronautics, space, and other businesses in Italy, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. The company researches, designs, develops, produces, supports, and markets a range of helicopters for commercial, public service, and security and defense applications.

