LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH) Upgraded to “Outperform” by Wedbush

LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH) was upgraded by stock analysts at Wedbush from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a $55.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock. Wedbush’s target price suggests a potential upside of 59.93% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. BTIG Research reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $68.00 target price on shares of LGI Homes in a research report on Monday, February 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on shares of LGI Homes from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of LGI Homes from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of LGI Homes from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LGI Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. LGI Homes has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.00.

LGI Homes stock opened at $34.39 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.66. The company has a market cap of $871.42 million, a P/E ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 12.55 and a quick ratio of 1.05. LGI Homes has a fifty-two week low of $33.00 and a fifty-two week high of $95.72.

LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $605.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $559.73 million. LGI Homes had a net margin of 9.72% and a return on equity of 23.62%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 42.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.72 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that LGI Homes will post 8.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in LGI Homes in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,051,000. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of LGI Homes by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 124,075 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,766,000 after buying an additional 13,812 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of LGI Homes by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 278,682 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,688,000 after buying an additional 15,314 shares during the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of LGI Homes by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 6,955 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $491,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of LGI Homes by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 27,840 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,967,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.22% of the company’s stock.

LGI Homes Company Profile

LGI Homes, Inc engages in the design, construction, and sale of new homes in Texas, Arizona, Florida, Georgia, New Mexico, North Carolina, South Carolina, Colorado, Washington, Tennessee, Minnesota, Oklahoma, Alabama, California, Oregon, and Nevada. It offers entry-level homes, such as detached homes and townhomes, and move-up homes under the LGI Homes brand name; and luxury series homes under the Terrata Homes brand name.

