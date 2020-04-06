Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by HC Wainwright

Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities researchers at HC Wainwright in a report issued on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $237.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s price target suggests a potential upside of 210.49% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on LGND. Roth Capital reduced their target price on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from to and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Argus lowered shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 target price on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, February 28th. BidaskClub cut shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, March 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $153.17.

Get Ligand Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of LGND stock traded up $3.10 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $76.33. The company had a trading volume of 19,573 shares, compared to its average volume of 792,725. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $88.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $99.07. Ligand Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $57.24 and a 52-week high of $130.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 66.09 and a quick ratio of 65.66. The stock has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.61, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.40.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The biotechnology company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $27.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.30 million. Ligand Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 523.19% and a return on equity of 4.34%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 54.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.70 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Ligand Pharmaceuticals will post 2.27 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO Matthew W. Foehr sold 7,225 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $794,750.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 160,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,706,480. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 8.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LGND. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,248 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 18.9% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,260 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Woodstock Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 71,489 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,456,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the period. FSA Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 28,825 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,006,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the period.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and acquiring technologies that help pharmaceutical companies to discover and develop medicines worldwide. Its commercial programs include Promacta, an oral medicine that increases the number of platelets in the blood; Kyprolis and Evomela, which are used to treat multiple myeloma; Baxdela, a captisol-enabled delafloxacin-IV for the treatment of acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections; Nexterone, a captisol-enabled formulation of amiodarone; Noxafil-IV, a captisol-enabled formulation of posaconazole for IV use; Carnexiv, which is indicated as replacement therapy for oral carbamazepine formulations; bazedoxifene for the treatment of postmenopausal osteoporosis; Aziyo portfolio of commercial pericardial repair and CanGaroo envelope extracellular matrix products; Exemptia for autoimmune diseases; Vivitra for breast cancer; and Bryxta for non-small cell lung cancer.

See Also: Investing in Blue-Chip Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Ligand Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ligand Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.