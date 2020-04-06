Liquidity Network Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $50,029.00 (LQD)

Liquidity Network (CURRENCY:LQD) traded up 0.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on April 6th. During the last week, Liquidity Network has traded 3.3% higher against the US dollar. Liquidity Network has a market cap of $671,961.05 and $50,029.00 worth of Liquidity Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Liquidity Network token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0126 or 0.00000177 BTC on exchanges including Hotbit, IDEX, LATOKEN and Bilaxy.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002662 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014033 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $184.09 or 0.02580695 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.37 or 0.00201439 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 26.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.58 or 0.00050255 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 16.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0489 or 0.00000686 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00033998 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Liquidity Network Token Profile

Liquidity Network’s launch date was November 1st, 2015. Liquidity Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 53,334,645 tokens. Liquidity Network’s official website is liquidity.network. Liquidity Network’s official message board is medium.com/@liquidity.network. Liquidity Network’s official Twitter account is @tech_liquid.

Liquidity Network Token Trading

Liquidity Network can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, LATOKEN, Hotbit and Bilaxy. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Liquidity Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Liquidity Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Liquidity Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

