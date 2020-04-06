Livent (NYSE:LTHM) Rating Lowered to Underperform at BMO Capital Markets

Livent (NYSE:LTHM) was downgraded by equities research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report issued on Monday.

LTHM has been the topic of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Livent from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $9.00 to $11.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Vertical Research upgraded Livent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 26th. KeyCorp began coverage on Livent in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. TheStreet cut Livent from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Seaport Global Securities lowered shares of Livent from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.07.

Shares of LTHM traded up $0.43 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $5.16. The stock had a trading volume of 15,629 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,693,241. Livent has a 1-year low of $3.95 and a 1-year high of $12.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $736.75 million, a P/E ratio of 14.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 2.14. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

Livent (NYSE:LTHM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05. Livent had a return on equity of 11.53% and a net margin of 12.93%. The firm had revenue of $78.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.61 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.23 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 34.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Livent will post 0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Livent by 334.0% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,358,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,364,000 after acquiring an additional 4,893,512 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Livent by 19.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,799,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,587,000 after purchasing an additional 954,051 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of Livent by 22,106.9% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,557,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,968,000 after purchasing an additional 4,537,220 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Livent by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,442,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,985,000 after purchasing an additional 256,939 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Joho Capital LLC boosted its stake in Livent by 58.3% in the 4th quarter. Joho Capital LLC now owns 3,917,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,492,000 after purchasing an additional 1,443,206 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.06% of the company’s stock.

Livent Company Profile

Livent Corporation manufactures and sells performance lithium compounds that are used primarily in energy storage, specialty polymers, and chemical synthesis application. The company offers lithium compounds for use in applications that have specific performance requirements, including battery-grade lithium hydroxide for use in high performance lithium-ion batteries; and supplies butyllithium, which is used as a synthesizer in the production of polymers and pharmaceutical products, as well as a range of specialty lithium compounds, including high purity lithium metal, which is used in the production of lightweight materials for aerospace applications and non-rechargeable batteries.

