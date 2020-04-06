LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $39.21.

A number of brokerages have commented on LKQ. BidaskClub raised LKQ from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 27th. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $42.50 target price on shares of LKQ in a report on Monday, February 24th.

Get LKQ alerts:

In other LKQ news, Director A Clinton Allen sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.75, for a total transaction of $415,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 241,266 shares in the company, valued at $5,006,269.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC raised its position in shares of LKQ by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC now owns 57,330 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,047,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of LKQ by 77.7% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 766 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in shares of LKQ by 28.9% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,666 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of LKQ by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 48,534 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,733,000 after buying an additional 583 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Winslow Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of LKQ by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Winslow Asset Management Inc. now owns 245,326 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $8,758,000 after buying an additional 622 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.02% of the company’s stock.

LKQ stock traded up $2.22 during trading on Monday, reaching $19.57. 150,554 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,126,375. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $26.17 and its 200 day moving average is $31.87. LKQ has a twelve month low of $13.31 and a twelve month high of $36.63. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market cap of $5.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.56.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The auto parts company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.02 billion. LKQ had a return on equity of 14.95% and a net margin of 4.33%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.48 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that LKQ will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About LKQ

LKQ Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, distributes replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles. It operates in four segments: Wholesale – North America, Europe, Specialty, and Self Service. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

Further Reading: Bar Chart

Receive News & Ratings for LKQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LKQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.