Loral Space & Communications Ltd. (NASDAQ:LORL) Cut to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Loral Space & Communications Ltd. (NASDAQ:LORL) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, BidaskClub lowered shares of Loral Space & Communications Ltd. from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th.

LORL stock opened at $14.60 on Friday. Loral Space & Communications Ltd. has a 1-year low of $13.68 and a 1-year high of $42.77. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $25.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.46. The firm has a market cap of $312.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.90 and a beta of 1.34.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LORL. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Loral Space & Communications Ltd. by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 848,093 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $27,410,000 after acquiring an additional 38,800 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Loral Space & Communications Ltd. by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 326,500 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $10,552,000 after acquiring an additional 41,781 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Loral Space & Communications Ltd. by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 184,860 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,974,000 after acquiring an additional 6,033 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Loral Space & Communications Ltd. during the fourth quarter valued at $5,695,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Loral Space & Communications Ltd. by 51.6% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 108,856 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,518,000 after acquiring an additional 37,043 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.85% of the company’s stock.

About Loral Space & Communications Ltd.

Loral Space & Communications Inc, a satellite communications company, offers satellite-based communications services to the broadcast, telecom, corporate, and government customers worldwide. As of December 31, 2018, the company provided satellite services to its customers through a fleet of 17 in-orbit geostationary satellites; and owned the Canadian Ka-band payload on the ViaSat-1 satellite.

