LYFT (NASDAQ:LYFT) Price Target Cut to by Analysts at Goldman Sachs Group

LYFT (NASDAQ:LYFT) had its price objective cut by research analysts at Goldman Sachs Group from to in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on LYFT. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target on shares of LYFT in a research note on Friday, March 20th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of LYFT from $55.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 20th. DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of LYFT to and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of LYFT in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on shares of LYFT in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.64.

Get LYFT alerts:

NASDAQ LYFT traded up $2.27 during trading on Monday, reaching $24.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,755,631 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,597,993. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.75 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.45. LYFT has a 12 month low of $14.56 and a 12 month high of $76.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $33.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.08.

LYFT (NASDAQ:LYFT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The ride-sharing company reported ($1.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.22) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $984.49 million. LYFT had a negative return on equity of 167.96% and a negative net margin of 71.96%. On average, equities analysts forecast that LYFT will post -4.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, General Counsel Kristin Sverchek sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.51, for a total value of $157,530.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Mary Agnes Wilderotter sold 1,663 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.49, for a total transaction of $87,290.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,722 shares of company stock valued at $951,261 in the last 90 days.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LYFT. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of LYFT during the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in shares of LYFT by 723.0% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 823 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 723 shares in the last quarter. NWK Group Inc. bought a new position in LYFT in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in LYFT by 36.0% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 838 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in shares of LYFT by 41.4% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 976 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.52% of the company’s stock.

LYFT Company Profile

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. It provides Ridesharing Marketplace, which facilitates lead generation, billing and settlement, support, and related activities to enable drivers to provide their transportation services to riders.

Read More: Why do commodities matter?

Receive News & Ratings for LYFT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LYFT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.