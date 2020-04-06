Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have a $38.00 target price on the pipeline company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 2.90% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Magellan Midstream boasts of an attractive portfolio of energy infrastructure assets, including the country's largest petroleum infrastructure network, which generate stable and recurring fee and tariff-based revenues. The partnership, which displays an impressive history of rewarding investors, expects to generate DCF of around $1.2 billion this year, targeting annual distribution growth of 3%. Magellan Midstream expects its refined products pipeline shipments to expand nearly 10% in 2020 driven by the benefits from the recent growth projects. However, the recent spate of project cancellations have made investors worried about the partnership’s growth prospects. As it is, Magellan Midstream is reeling under high debt burden, which restricts its financial freedom. As such, investors are advised to wait for a better entry point.”

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on MMP. Barclays raised Magellan Midstream Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $68.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. TheStreet cut Magellan Midstream Partners from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. ValuEngine cut Magellan Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Magellan Midstream Partners from $69.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price objective on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.50.

Magellan Midstream Partners stock traded up $1.32 during trading on Monday, hitting $36.93. The stock had a trading volume of 52,822 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,694,737. Magellan Midstream Partners has a 1 year low of $22.02 and a 1 year high of $67.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $46.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.67. The stock has a market cap of $8.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.28 and a beta of 1.03.

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The pipeline company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $740.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $840.57 million. Magellan Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 40.94% and a net margin of 37.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.25 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Magellan Midstream Partners will post 3.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Magellan Midstream Partners news, Director James R. Montague sold 1,910 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.77, for a total value of $116,070.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,952 shares in the company, valued at $1,334,023.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Jeff R. Selvidge sold 2,500 shares of Magellan Midstream Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.74, for a total transaction of $151,850.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 21,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,322,917.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.69% of the company’s stock.

About Magellan Midstream Partners

Magellan Midstream Partners LP engages in the transportation, storage and distribution of petroleum products, such as crude oil. It operates through the following segments: Refined Products, Crude Oil and Marine Storage. The Refined Products segment consists of common carrier refined products pipeline system, independent terminals, and its ammonia pipeline system.

