Makita (OTCMKTS:MKTAY) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Makita (OTCMKTS:MKTAY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $34.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Makita Corp manufactures portable electric power tools, hand-held vacuum cleaners and power saws. Their products include impact wrenches, band saws, groove cutters, hedgetrimmers and weed cutters. They also make attachments and other parts along with performing repair work. Makita Benelux BV is the Netherlands subsidiary. “

Separately, Goldman Sachs Group raised Makita from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th.

OTCMKTS:MKTAY opened at $28.58 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.46. The company has a market cap of $7.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.62 and a beta of 0.95. Makita has a 52-week low of $23.39 and a 52-week high of $39.98.

Makita (OTCMKTS:MKTAY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. Makita had a return on equity of 8.93% and a net margin of 10.29%. Research analysts anticipate that Makita will post 1.59 EPS for the current year.

Makita Corporation engages in the manufacture and wholesale of electric power tools, woodworking machines, pneumatic tools, and gardening and household equipment. The company operates through Japan Group, Europe Group, North America Group, Asia Group, and Other Regions Group segments. It offers cordless, drilling/fastening, impact drilling/demolition, grinding/sandling, sawing, planning/routering, pneumatic, outdoor power, and dust extraction/other equipment, as well as accessories; and cutting equipment for new materials, masonry, and metals.

