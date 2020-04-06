Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU) Downgraded by ValuEngine to Sell

ValuEngine cut shares of Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Malibu Boats from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Raymond James upgraded shares of Malibu Boats from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Malibu Boats from $48.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of Malibu Boats from $55.00 to $32.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Malibu Boats in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. They set a buy rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Malibu Boats presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $43.00.

MBUU stock opened at $18.73 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.55. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.38. Malibu Boats has a 52 week low of $18.02 and a 52 week high of $52.13. The company has a market capitalization of $399.34 million, a PE ratio of 5.35 and a beta of 2.10.

Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.24. Malibu Boats had a net margin of 9.79% and a return on equity of 39.76%. The business had revenue of $180.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $164.13 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.86 earnings per share. Malibu Boats’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Malibu Boats will post 3.63 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of Malibu Boats in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of Malibu Boats in the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Malibu Boats in the fourth quarter worth about $57,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Malibu Boats in the fourth quarter worth about $73,000. Finally, Boston Partners bought a new position in shares of Malibu Boats in the fourth quarter worth about $98,000. 98.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Malibu Boats Company Profile

Malibu Boats, Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells recreational powerboats. The company offers performance sport boats under the Malibu and Axis brand names; and sterndrives and outboard boats under the Cobalt brand name. Its boats are used for water sports, including water skiing, wakeboarding, and wake surfing, as well as general recreational boating.

