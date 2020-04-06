Manhattan Bridge Capital Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.11 (NASDAQ:LOAN)

Manhattan Bridge Capital Inc. (NASDAQ:LOAN) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 7th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, April 10th will be given a dividend of 0.11 per share by the credit services provider on Wednesday, April 15th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 8th.

Manhattan Bridge Capital has raised its dividend by an average of 2.0% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 3 years. Manhattan Bridge Capital has a dividend payout ratio of 97.8% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Equities research analysts expect Manhattan Bridge Capital to earn $0.45 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.44 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 97.8%.

Shares of LOAN opened at $3.95 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $38.07 million, a PE ratio of 8.40 and a beta of 0.74. Manhattan Bridge Capital has a one year low of $2.54 and a one year high of $6.73. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.98.

Manhattan Bridge Capital (NASDAQ:LOAN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 17th. The credit services provider reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.86 million for the quarter. Manhattan Bridge Capital had a net margin of 61.24% and a return on equity of 13.68%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Manhattan Bridge Capital will post 0.45 EPS for the current year.

LOAN has been the topic of several research reports. Aegis restated a “hold” rating on shares of Manhattan Bridge Capital in a report on Monday, January 13th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Manhattan Bridge Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday.

In other Manhattan Bridge Capital news, CEO Assaf Ran bought 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.85 per share, with a total value of $28,875.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,572,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,904,125. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders purchased 25,000 shares of company stock worth $87,440. 27.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Manhattan Bridge Capital Company Profile

Manhattan Bridge Capital, Inc, a real estate finance company, originates, services, and manages a portfolio of first mortgage loans in the United States. It offers short-term, secured, and non-banking loans to real estate investors to fund their acquisition, renovation, rehabilitation, or enhancement of properties in the New York metropolitan area.

