MassRoots (OTCMKTS:MSRT) vs. Wix.Com (OTCMKTS:WIX) Head to Head Comparison

MassRoots (OTCMKTS:MSRT) and Wix.Com (NASDAQ:WIX) are both business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, risk and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

Get MassRoots alerts:

This table compares MassRoots and Wix.Com’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MassRoots -83,546.42% N/A -7,311.22% Wix.Com -11.35% -27.21% -4.91%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares MassRoots and Wix.Com’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MassRoots $20,000.00 30.88 -$16.02 million N/A N/A Wix.Com $761.09 million 6.18 -$86.41 million ($0.99) -95.24

MassRoots has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Wix.Com.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for MassRoots and Wix.Com, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MassRoots 0 0 0 0 N/A Wix.Com 0 4 10 0 2.71

Wix.Com has a consensus target price of $143.69, indicating a potential upside of 52.39%. Given Wix.Com’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Wix.Com is more favorable than MassRoots.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

89.1% of Wix.Com shares are owned by institutional investors. 13.4% of MassRoots shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

MassRoots has a beta of 1.6, indicating that its stock price is 60% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Wix.Com has a beta of 1.6, indicating that its stock price is 60% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Wix.Com beats MassRoots on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

MassRoots Company Profile

MassRoots, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates a technology platform for the medical cannabis community in the United States. Its platform enables users to share their cannabis content, follow their favorite dispensaries, and stay connected with the legalization movement. The company's MassRoots network is accessible as a free mobile application through the Apple App Store, the Amazon App Store, and the Google Play Marketplace. It also operates massroots.com/dispensaries, a business and adverting portal that enable companies can edit their profiles, distribute information to users, and view analytics, such as impressions, views and clicks. MassRoots, Inc. was founded in 2013 and is based in Los Angeles, California.

Wix.Com Company Profile

Wix.com Ltd. develops and markets an Internet service that allows users to create Web content in Latin America, Europe, North America, Asia, and internationally. It offers Web development, design, and management solutions and apps through an online platform that enables its user base of businesses, organizations, professionals, and individuals to create a digital presence. The company's principal product is the Wix Editor, a drag-and-drop visual development and Website editing environment platform. Its applications and value-added solutions comprise Wix App Market, an online platform that offers its users a range of software apps, which could be integrated as add-ons into its users' Websites. In addition, the company provides Wix ShoutOut, which enables users to create and send customized email campaigns, such as newsletters, updates, and promotions directly from their Wix accounts. Further, it offers Wix Stores that allows its users to create, design, and manage an online store through which they may sell their products online and process payments using an integrated shopping cart app; Wix Bookings, an online appointment booking solution; Wix Hotels, a Website for hotels, B&Bs, and vacation rentals; Wix Music, an advanced music player solution; and Wix Restaurants that provides various solutions for restauranteurs, including Wix Restaurants menus, orders, and reservations. Additionally, the company provides Wix Photography, a solution for photographers looking to create their portfolio and manage their business online; Wix Video that allows its customers to showcase, promote, and sell videos on their Wix Website; and customer support and services. As of December 31, 2017, it had approximately 119.3 million registered users and 2,465,160 premium subscriptions. The company was formerly known as Wixpress Ltd. Wix.com Ltd. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

Receive News & Ratings for MassRoots Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MassRoots and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.