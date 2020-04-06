Maxim Group Boosts AIM ImmunoTech (NYSE:AIM) Price Target to

AIM ImmunoTech (NYSE:AIM) had its target price raised by research analysts at Maxim Group from to in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Separately, TD Securities raised shares of AIM ImmunoTech to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $4.25 to $4.50 in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th.

NYSE AIM traded down $0.08 on Monday, reaching $2.65. The company had a trading volume of 1,935,789 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,936,968. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.07 and a 200-day moving average of $1.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.57 million, a PE ratio of -0.40 and a beta of -1.01. AIM ImmunoTech has a 1 year low of $0.38 and a 1 year high of $14.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 3.01 and a quick ratio of 3.01.

AIM ImmunoTech Company Profile

AIM ImmunoTech Inc, an immuno-pharma company, focuses on the research and development of therapeutics to treat multiple types of cancers and immune-deficiency disorders in the United States. The company's products include Alferon N Injection, an injectable formulation of natural alpha interferon to treat a category of genital warts, a sexually transmitted disease; and Ampligen for the treatment of chronic fatigue syndrome (CFS).

