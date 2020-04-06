MAZDA MTR CORP/ADR (OTCMKTS:MZDAY) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of MAZDA MTR CORP/ADR (OTCMKTS:MZDAY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised MAZDA MTR CORP/ADR from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th.

Shares of MZDAY opened at $2.30 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. MAZDA MTR CORP/ADR has a 12 month low of $2.28 and a 12 month high of $6.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.11. The firm has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.35 and a beta of 1.19.

MAZDA MTR CORP/ADR (OTCMKTS:MZDAY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $7.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.33 billion. MAZDA MTR CORP/ADR had a return on equity of 5.16% and a net margin of 1.68%. Equities research analysts forecast that MAZDA MTR CORP/ADR will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

MAZDA MTR CORP/ADR Company Profile

Mazda Motor Corporation manufactures and sells passenger cars and commercial vehicles in Japan, North America, Europe, China, and internationally. Its principal products include four-wheeled vehicles, gasoline reciprocating engines, diesel engines, and automatic and manual transmissions for vehicles.

