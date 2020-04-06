MEDNAX Inc (NYSE:MD) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $873.55 Million

Brokerages expect that MEDNAX Inc (NYSE:MD) will post $873.55 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for MEDNAX’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $861.10 million to $888.35 million. MEDNAX posted sales of $851.18 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 2.6%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, May 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MEDNAX will report full-year sales of $3.55 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.51 billion to $3.57 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $3.61 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.58 billion to $3.66 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for MEDNAX.

MEDNAX (NYSE:MD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $905.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $900.85 million. MEDNAX had a negative net margin of 42.63% and a positive return on equity of 12.22%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.92 EPS.

Several research analysts recently commented on MD shares. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of MEDNAX from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 21st. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on shares of MEDNAX from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of MEDNAX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $25.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on shares of MEDNAX in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of MEDNAX from $29.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.69.

Shares of NYSE MD traded up $1.22 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $10.94. 20,267 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,621,956. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The company has a market cap of $819.18 million, a PE ratio of -0.60, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $15.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.88. MEDNAX has a 12 month low of $7.37 and a 12 month high of $29.97.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MD. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its holdings in MEDNAX by 133.8% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,390 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of MEDNAX by 54.0% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 1,077 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its position in shares of MEDNAX by 114.4% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 1,877 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MEDNAX in the fourth quarter valued at about $166,000. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new stake in shares of MEDNAX in the fourth quarter valued at about $186,000. 93.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About MEDNAX

MEDNAX, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides newborn, anesthesia, maternal-fetal, radiology and teleradiology, pediatric cardiology, and other pediatric subspecialty physician services in the United States and Puerto Rico. It offers neonatal care services, such as clinical care to babies born prematurely or with complications within specific units at hospitals through neonatal physician subspecialists, neonatal nurse practitioners, and other pediatric clinicians; anesthesia and anesthesia subspecialty care services; and acute and chronic pain management services.

