MEGGITT PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:MEGGY) Downgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of MEGGITT PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:MEGGY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Societe Generale raised MEGGITT PLC/ADR from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th.

Shares of MEGGY opened at $5.15 on Thursday. MEGGITT PLC/ADR has a twelve month low of $4.70 and a twelve month high of $18.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $12.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.30.

MEGGITT PLC/ADR Company Profile

Meggitt PLC designs and manufactures components and sub-systems for aerospace, defense, energy, medical, industrial, test, and automotive markets in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. It operates through Meggitt Aircraft Braking Systems, Meggitt Control Systems, Meggitt Polymers & Composites, Meggitt Sensing Systems, and Meggitt Equipment Group segments.

