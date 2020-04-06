Meta Financial Group (NASDAQ:CASH) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Meta Financial Group (NASDAQ:CASH) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Meta Financial Group, Inc. is the holding company for federally chartered savings bank MetaBank, Member FDIC. Headquartered in Sioux Falls, S.D., MetaBank operates in both the Banking and Payments industries: MetaBank, its retail banking division; Meta Payment Systems, its electronic payments division; AFS/IBEX, its insurance premium finance division; and Refund Advantage, its tax refund-transfer software division. The synergies among the four provide a unique business model for the company. “

CASH has been the topic of several other reports. BidaskClub cut shares of Meta Financial Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Meta Financial Group from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of Meta Financial Group from $43.00 to $34.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Meta Financial Group from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Friday, March 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $36.50.

Meta Financial Group stock opened at $15.03 on Thursday. Meta Financial Group has a 12-month low of $14.62 and a 12-month high of $40.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $622.97 million, a P/E ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 1.62. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $29.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

Meta Financial Group (NASDAQ:CASH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The savings and loans company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.06. Meta Financial Group had a net margin of 18.65% and a return on equity of 13.13%. The company had revenue of $102.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $104.35 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Meta Financial Group will post 3.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 10th were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 9th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. Meta Financial Group’s payout ratio is 7.52%.

In related news, EVP Michael K. Goik sold 12,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.80, for a total value of $452,640.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 166,194 shares in the company, valued at $6,115,939.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 4.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Executive Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Meta Financial Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,322,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Meta Financial Group by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,201,861 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $43,880,000 after buying an additional 123,567 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Meta Financial Group by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 996,586 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $36,426,000 after buying an additional 7,450 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Meta Financial Group by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 487,268 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $17,790,000 after buying an additional 10,459 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Meta Financial Group by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 425,337 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $15,530,000 after buying an additional 11,116 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.80% of the company’s stock.

Meta Financial Group, Inc operates as the holding company for MetaBank that offers various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, including statement savings accounts, money market savings accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, and checking accounts; and deposits related to prepaid cards, which primarily comprise checking accounts and certificate accounts.

