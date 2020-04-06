Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Tudor Pickering

Tudor Pickering reiterated their hold rating on shares of Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX) in a research note released on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a $21.00 price objective on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on MEOH. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Methanex from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a $21.00 price objective on shares of Methanex and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Methanex from to and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Raymond James downgraded shares of Methanex from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt downgraded shares of Methanex from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $31.60.

Shares of MEOH stock opened at $13.22 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The stock has a market cap of $956.26 million, a P/E ratio of 14.37 and a beta of 2.18. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.47. Methanex has a 1 year low of $9.00 and a 1 year high of $60.17.

Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $659.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $666.88 million. Methanex had a net margin of 3.15% and a return on equity of 4.18%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 32.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.15 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Methanex will post 0.6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 17th were issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 16th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.89%. Methanex’s payout ratio is 154.84%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Methanex in the fourth quarter valued at $489,112,000. FIL Ltd increased its holdings in Methanex by 375.8% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,226,524 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $124,609,000 after purchasing an additional 2,548,443 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Methanex by 21.4% in the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,891,799 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $73,163,000 after purchasing an additional 333,347 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Methanex by 30.9% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,410,348 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $54,482,000 after purchasing an additional 332,600 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Methanex in the fourth quarter valued at $51,606,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.48% of the company’s stock.

Methanex Company Profile

Methanex Corporation produces and supplies methanol in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. It also purchases methanol produced by others under methanol offtake contracts and on the spot market. The company was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

