Metlife (NYSE:MET) Price Target Lowered to $33.00 at Piper Sandler

Metlife (NYSE:MET) had its target price lowered by Piper Sandler from $38.00 to $33.00 in a research report report published on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Metlife’s Q1 2020 earnings at $1.42 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $1.46 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $1.48 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $1.50 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $5.85 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $1.47 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.57 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.57 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.59 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $6.20 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Metlife from $63.00 to $60.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on Metlife from $59.00 to $44.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Metlife from to in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Metlife from $60.00 to $38.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Metlife from a sell rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Monday, March 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $45.00.

NYSE:MET traded up $1.95 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $29.67. 284,577 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,567,182. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $38.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.52. Metlife has a 12 month low of $22.85 and a 12 month high of $53.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Metlife (NYSE:MET) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.58. Metlife had a return on equity of 9.14% and a net margin of 8.39%. The company had revenue of $18.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.35 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Metlife will post 5.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 4th were issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd. Metlife’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.81%.

In related news, EVP Steven J. Goulart sold 14,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.60, for a total value of $732,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 127,130 shares in the company, valued at $6,559,908. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cresset Asset Management LLC raised its position in Metlife by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 8,205 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $418,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Metlife by 28.5% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 8,824,066 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $449,586,000 after buying an additional 1,959,431 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Metlife by 8.0% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,185,639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,897,000 after buying an additional 87,476 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Metlife during the fourth quarter worth $921,000. Finally, United Services Automobile Association increased its holdings in shares of Metlife by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 55,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,811,000 after buying an additional 1,421 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.47% of the company’s stock.

Metlife Company Profile

MetLife, Inc engages in the insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management businesses. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short- and long-term disability, individual disability, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and stable value products, including general and separate account guaranteed interest contracts, and private floating rate funding agreements.

