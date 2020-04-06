Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Stock Holdings Raised by Foundations Investment Advisors LLC

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 79.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,077 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,102 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for approximately 0.3% of Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $2,446,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Magellan Asset Management Ltd grew its position in shares of Microsoft by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 21,994,272 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $3,468,497,000 after buying an additional 600,041 shares during the last quarter. Inscription Capital LLC grew its position in Microsoft by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. Inscription Capital LLC now owns 33,220 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $5,239,000 after purchasing an additional 4,129 shares during the last quarter. Carderock Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Microsoft by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Carderock Capital Management Inc. now owns 47,323 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $7,463,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Alesco Advisors LLC grew its position in Microsoft by 42.1% in the 4th quarter. Alesco Advisors LLC now owns 16,925 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,669,000 after purchasing an additional 5,018 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GQG Partners LLC grew its position in Microsoft by 21.3% in the 4th quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 5,012,814 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $790,859,000 after purchasing an additional 879,345 shares during the last quarter. 72.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MSFT traded up $8.12 during trading on Monday, reaching $161.95. The company had a trading volume of 25,030,360 shares, compared to its average volume of 72,431,392. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.80 and a quick ratio of 2.77. Microsoft Co. has a 12 month low of $116.13 and a 12 month high of $190.70. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $161.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $154.49. The company has a market cap of $1,216.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.21, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.96.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The software giant reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.19. Microsoft had a net margin of 33.02% and a return on equity of 40.41%. The firm had revenue of $36.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 5.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 21st will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 20th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is currently 42.95%.

In other news, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 18,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.55, for a total value of $3,231,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 582,510 shares in the company, valued at $104,589,670.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MSFT. Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $200.00 price target (up from $180.00) on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Oppenheimer raised shares of Microsoft to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Microsoft from $170.00 to $167.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $184.42.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

