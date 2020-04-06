Mizuho Reiterates “Hold” Rating for Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY)

Mizuho reiterated their hold rating on shares of Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) in a research note released on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $148.00 price target on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on LLY. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a buy rating and issued a $156.00 price target on shares of Eli Lilly And Co in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Eli Lilly And Co from $150.00 to $148.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Eli Lilly And Co from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Barclays initiated coverage on Eli Lilly And Co in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. They set an overweight rating for the company. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Eli Lilly And Co from a buy rating to a conviction-buy rating and set a $168.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $142.03.

Shares of NYSE LLY opened at $139.66 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $136.07 billion, a PE ratio of 15.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.16. Eli Lilly And Co has a fifty-two week low of $101.36 and a fifty-two week high of $147.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.30, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $135.53 and a 200-day moving average of $125.67.

Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $6.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.92 billion. Eli Lilly And Co had a return on equity of 192.27% and a net margin of 37.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.33 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Eli Lilly And Co will post 6.77 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Stephen F. Fry sold 14,657 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.30, for a total value of $1,968,435.10. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 110,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,849,819.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Myles O’neill sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.15, for a total value of $3,503,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 44,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,274,935.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,073,340 shares of company stock valued at $150,073,035 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacitti Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly And Co in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly And Co in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly And Co in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in Eli Lilly And Co during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Retirement Network bought a new position in Eli Lilly And Co during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 77.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Human Pharmaceutical Products and Animal Health Products. It offers endocrinology products for the treatment of diabetes; osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men; and human growth hormone deficiency and pediatric growth conditions.

