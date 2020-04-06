Mizuho Upgrades Caretrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE) to Neutral

Caretrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE) was upgraded by stock analysts at Mizuho from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a $13.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock, down from their prior price target of $19.00. Mizuho’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 0.31% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on CTRE. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Caretrust REIT from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Caretrust REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Caretrust REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Caretrust REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Caretrust REIT from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.89.

NASDAQ:CTRE opened at $13.04 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.07. The company has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.08 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Caretrust REIT has a 52 week low of $7.16 and a 52 week high of $25.54.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTRE. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its position in Caretrust REIT by 455.9% in the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,501 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,231 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its position in Caretrust REIT by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 9,919 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 528 shares during the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp purchased a new stake in Caretrust REIT in the fourth quarter valued at $235,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Caretrust REIT in the fourth quarter valued at $248,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new stake in Caretrust REIT in the fourth quarter valued at $262,000. 93.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CareTrust REIT, Inc is a self-administered, publicly-traded real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership, acquisition and leasing of seniors housing and healthcare-related properties. With 199 net-leased healthcare properties and three operated seniors housing properties in 27 states, CareTrust is pursuing opportunities across the nation to acquire properties that will be leased to a diverse group of local, regional and national seniors housing operators, healthcare services providers, and other healthcare-related businesses.

