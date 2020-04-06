MKM Partners Lowers Molson Coors Brewing (NYSE:TAP) Price Target to $59.00

Molson Coors Brewing (NYSE:TAP) had its price target decreased by analysts at MKM Partners from $63.00 to $59.00 in a report issued on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. MKM Partners’ target price suggests a potential upside of 42.94% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Guggenheim raised shares of Molson Coors Brewing from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the company from $58.00 to $49.00 in a report on Friday, March 20th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Molson Coors Brewing from $65.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Molson Coors Brewing in a research note on Friday, February 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Molson Coors Brewing from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $46.00 price target on shares of Molson Coors Brewing in a report on Monday, February 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Molson Coors Brewing presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.00.

Get Molson Coors Brewing alerts:

NYSE:TAP traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $41.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 446,745 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,105,286. The business’s fifty day moving average is $46.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.51. The stock has a market cap of $8.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.19, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.42. Molson Coors Brewing has a 1 year low of $34.01 and a 1 year high of $64.32.

Molson Coors Brewing (NYSE:TAP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.48 billion. Molson Coors Brewing had a return on equity of 7.15% and a net margin of 1.86%. The company’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Molson Coors Brewing will post 3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Vice Chairman Peter H. Coors sold 67,079 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.22, for a total value of $3,435,786.38. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 311,958 shares in the company, valued at $15,978,488.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.48% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA acquired a new stake in shares of Molson Coors Brewing in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Busey Wealth Management acquired a new position in Molson Coors Brewing during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. S.A. Mason LLC purchased a new stake in Molson Coors Brewing during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Molson Coors Brewing in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp lifted its stake in Molson Coors Brewing by 68.0% in the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 840 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.12% of the company’s stock.

About Molson Coors Brewing

Molson Coors Brewing Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company sells various products under the Blue Moon, Coors Banquet, Coors Light, Miller Genuine Draft, Miller Lite, Hamm's, Icehouse, Keystone, Mickey's, Miller64, Miller High Life, Milwaukee's Best, Olde English, Steel Reserve, Grolsch, Hop Valley, Leinenkugel's, Peroni Nastro Azurro, Pilsner Urquell, Revolver, Saint Archer, Sol, Terrapin, Crispin, Smith & Forge, Arnold Palmer Spiked, Henry's Hard, Redd's, and Steel Reserve Alloy Series brands.

Featured Story: How are capital gains distributions different for tax-deferred account?

Receive News & Ratings for Molson Coors Brewing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Molson Coors Brewing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.