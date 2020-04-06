Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eleven analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $157.00.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MOH. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Molina Healthcare from $153.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Cfra upped their target price on Molina Healthcare from $128.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. ValuEngine cut Molina Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 4th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Molina Healthcare from $152.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Molina Healthcare from $150.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th.

In related news, Director Ronna Romney sold 375 shares of Molina Healthcare stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.69, for a total transaction of $56,133.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.07% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 3,621.0% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,032,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,017,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005,154 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Molina Healthcare during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $79,846,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Molina Healthcare by 105.3% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,042,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,490,000 after buying an additional 534,757 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its stake in Molina Healthcare by 60.1% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 927,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,789,000 after buying an additional 348,151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 176.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 360,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,908,000 after purchasing an additional 230,182 shares during the last quarter. 96.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MOH traded up $6.57 on Monday, hitting $138.70. The company had a trading volume of 112,532 shares, compared to its average volume of 990,881. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $134.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $128.89. Molina Healthcare has a 12-month low of $102.85 and a 12-month high of $159.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.60.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The company reported $2.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $4.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.28 billion. Molina Healthcare had a return on equity of 40.80% and a net margin of 4.38%. Molina Healthcare’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.07 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Molina Healthcare will post 11.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Molina Healthcare Company Profile

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides Medicaid-related solutions to meet the health care needs of low-income families and individuals; and to assist state agencies in their administration of the Medicaid program in the United States. It operates through three segments: Health Plans, Molina Medicaid Solutions, and Other.

