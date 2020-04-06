Momo Inc Announces — Dividend of $0.76 (NASDAQ:MOMO)

Momo Inc (NASDAQ:MOMO) announced a — dividend on Friday, March 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 8th will be given a dividend of 0.76 per share by the information services provider on Thursday, April 30th. This represents a yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 7th.

Shares of Momo stock opened at $20.50 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 6.06, a quick ratio of 6.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.62 and a beta of 2.00. Momo has a 1-year low of $19.23 and a 1-year high of $40.87. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $26.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.75.

Momo (NASDAQ:MOMO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 19th. The information services provider reported $5.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $4.88. The firm had revenue of $4.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.59 billion. Momo had a net margin of 17.36% and a return on equity of 24.77%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Momo will post 2.09 EPS for the current year.

MOMO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Nomura reissued a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of Momo in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. ValuEngine raised shares of Momo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Benchmark decreased their price target on shares of Momo from $52.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Momo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Momo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Momo has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.73.

About Momo

Momo Inc operates a mobile-based social and entertainment platform in the People's Republic of China. The company operates Momo platform that includes its Momo mobile application and various related features, functionalities, tools, and services to users, customers, and platform partners. It offers Momo mobile application that enables users to establish and expand their social relationships based on locations; interests; and recreational activities, including live talent shows, short videos, social games, and other video- and audio-based interactive experiences.

