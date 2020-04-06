Mooncoin (MOON) Price Reaches $0.0000 on Top Exchanges

Mooncoin (CURRENCY:MOON) traded down 29.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on April 6th. During the last week, Mooncoin has traded 11.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. Mooncoin has a total market cap of $2.24 million and approximately $68.00 worth of Mooncoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Mooncoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.43 or 0.00596181 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00014513 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0589 or 0.00000828 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000037 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00007381 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002428 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0192 or 0.00000270 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0197 or 0.00000277 BTC.

Mooncoin Coin Profile

Mooncoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on December 28th, 2013. Mooncoin’s total supply is 226,638,591,219 coins. Mooncoin’s official Twitter account is @mooncoinitalia. The Reddit community for Mooncoin is /r/MoonCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Mooncoin’s official website is www.mooncoin.eco.

Mooncoin Coin Trading

Mooncoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mooncoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mooncoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Mooncoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

