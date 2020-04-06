Morgan Stanley Downgrades Ascential (OTCMKTS:AIAPF) to Equal Weight

Ascential (OTCMKTS:AIAPF) was downgraded by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

AIAPF has been the topic of several other research reports. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Ascential from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. HSBC downgraded shares of Ascential from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th.

Shares of OTCMKTS AIAPF opened at $3.40 on Monday.

About Ascential

Ascential plc provides business-to-business information services for product design, marketing, sales, and built environment and policy in the United Kingdom and internationally. It offers industry-specific business intelligence, insights, and forecasting through data and digital subscription tools. The company was formerly known as Trident Floatco PLC and changed its name to Ascential plc in January 2016.

