Motorcar Parts of America (NASDAQ:MPAA) Downgraded by ValuEngine to Sell

ValuEngine lowered shares of Motorcar Parts of America (NASDAQ:MPAA) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

MPAA has been the subject of a number of other reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Motorcar Parts of America from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. B. Riley cut their price target on shares of Motorcar Parts of America from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Motorcar Parts of America from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Motorcar Parts of America has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $25.67.

NASDAQ:MPAA opened at $10.51 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $15.82 and a 200-day moving average of $18.67. The company has a market capitalization of $203.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.55 and a beta of 1.62. Motorcar Parts of America has a 52 week low of $10.43 and a 52 week high of $24.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 1.25.

Motorcar Parts of America (NASDAQ:MPAA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The auto parts company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $127.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $139.30 million. Motorcar Parts of America had a positive return on equity of 9.99% and a negative net margin of 0.70%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Motorcar Parts of America will post 1.37 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its position in Motorcar Parts of America by 34.7% in the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 1,581,263 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $34,835,000 after acquiring an additional 407,528 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Motorcar Parts of America in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,454,000. River Road Asset Management LLC increased its position in Motorcar Parts of America by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 893,153 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $19,676,000 after acquiring an additional 111,109 shares in the last quarter. National Investment Services of America LLC acquired a new stake in Motorcar Parts of America in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,053,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Motorcar Parts of America in the 4th quarter valued at about $868,000.

Motorcar Parts of America

Motorcar Parts of America, Inc manufactures, remanufactures, and distributes heavy duty trucks, and industrial and agricultural application parts. The company offers rotating electrical products, including alternators and starters; wheel hub assemblies and bearings; brake master cylinders; and other products, such as turbochargers, brake power boosters, and diagnostic equipment.

