Motorcar Parts of America (NASDAQ:MPAA) Lowered to “D+” at TheStreet

TheStreet cut shares of Motorcar Parts of America (NASDAQ:MPAA) from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report issued on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on MPAA. Zacks Investment Research lowered Motorcar Parts of America from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. B. Riley cut their target price on Motorcar Parts of America from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. ValuEngine lowered Motorcar Parts of America from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Motorcar Parts of America from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $25.67.

Shares of NASDAQ MPAA opened at $10.51 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $15.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market cap of $203.87 million, a P/E ratio of -52.55 and a beta of 1.62. Motorcar Parts of America has a 1 year low of $10.43 and a 1 year high of $24.60.

Motorcar Parts of America (NASDAQ:MPAA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The auto parts company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $127.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $139.30 million. Motorcar Parts of America had a positive return on equity of 9.99% and a negative net margin of 0.70%. On average, research analysts predict that Motorcar Parts of America will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MPAA. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its position in Motorcar Parts of America by 34.7% during the fourth quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 1,581,263 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $34,835,000 after buying an additional 407,528 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Motorcar Parts of America during the fourth quarter worth about $3,454,000. River Road Asset Management LLC grew its position in Motorcar Parts of America by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 893,153 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $19,676,000 after buying an additional 111,109 shares in the last quarter. National Investment Services of America LLC acquired a new stake in Motorcar Parts of America during the fourth quarter worth about $1,053,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Motorcar Parts of America during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $868,000.

Motorcar Parts of America Company Profile

Motorcar Parts of America, Inc manufactures, remanufactures, and distributes heavy duty trucks, and industrial and agricultural application parts. The company offers rotating electrical products, including alternators and starters; wheel hub assemblies and bearings; brake master cylinders; and other products, such as turbochargers, brake power boosters, and diagnostic equipment.

