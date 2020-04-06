MSC Industrial Direct (MSM) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, April 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.00 per share for the quarter. MSC Industrial Direct has set its Q2 2020

Pre-Market guidance at 0.97-1.03 EPS and its Q2 guidance at $0.97-1.03 EPS.Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $823.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $820.84 million. MSC Industrial Direct had a net margin of 8.35% and a return on equity of 19.67%. MSC Industrial Direct’s revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.33 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect MSC Industrial Direct to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of MSM stock opened at $54.32 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The firm has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a PE ratio of 10.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a 50-day moving average of $59.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.07. MSC Industrial Direct has a 1-year low of $44.93 and a 1-year high of $86.16.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 13th. MSC Industrial Direct’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.71%.

In related news, CFO Rustom Jilla sold 19,522 shares of MSC Industrial Direct stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.84, for a total value of $1,480,548.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Douglas E. Jones sold 1,372 shares of MSC Industrial Direct stock in a transaction on Friday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.00, for a total transaction of $108,388.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 74,478 shares of company stock worth $5,712,323. Insiders own 28.75% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MSC Industrial Direct from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Buckingham Research reduced their price target on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $75.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised shares of MSC Industrial Direct from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $62.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. MSC Industrial Direct has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.45.

About MSC Industrial Direct

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. The company's MRO products comprise cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking products, fasteners, flat stock products, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

