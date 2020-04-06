Mullen Group (TSE:MTL) Cut to Sector Perform at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Mullen Group (TSE:MTL) from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has C$4.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of C$11.00.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. National Bank Financial upgraded Mullen Group from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and lowered their price target for the stock from C$10.00 to C$9.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Scotiabank lowered their price target on Mullen Group from C$11.00 to C$10.50 in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Raymond James set a C$8.75 price target on Mullen Group and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Mullen Group from C$9.00 to C$7.00 in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Mullen Group from C$9.00 to C$10.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$9.81.

Get Mullen Group alerts:

Shares of TSE MTL opened at C$4.08 on Friday. Mullen Group has a twelve month low of C$3.85 and a twelve month high of C$12.53. The stock has a market cap of $427.69 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.92. The company has a quick ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 3.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.20. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$6.73 and its 200-day moving average is C$8.23.

Mullen Group (TSE:MTL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported C$0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.14 by C($0.09). The company had revenue of C$314.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$316.22 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Mullen Group will post 0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Saturday, February 29th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 14.71%. Mullen Group’s payout ratio is presently 87.08%.

In other news, Senior Officer Peter W. Stephen Clark acquired 3,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$7.60 per share, for a total transaction of C$29,640.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 3,900 shares in the company, valued at C$29,640.

Mullen Group Company Profile

Mullen Group Ltd. provides transportation and oilfield services in Canada and the United States. It operates in two segments, Trucking/Logistics and Oilfield Services. The Trucking/Logistics segment transports general freight; cables, and pipe and steel products; and dry bulk commodities comprising cement and frac sand, as well as over-dimensional loads, such as heavy equipment, compressors and over-sized goods.

Further Reading: The Structure of a Futures Contract

Receive News & Ratings for Mullen Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mullen Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.