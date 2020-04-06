Napco Security Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:NSSC) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Napco Security Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:NSSC) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the seven analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $31.33.

NSSC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Napco Security Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 8th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 price target (down from $33.00) on shares of Napco Security Technologies in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. BidaskClub lowered Napco Security Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. ValuEngine raised Napco Security Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Finally, TheStreet lowered Napco Security Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th.

Get Napco Security Technologies alerts:

Napco Security Technologies stock opened at $13.69 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $19.15 and its 200 day moving average is $26.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 4.73 and a quick ratio of 2.42. The firm has a market cap of $252.59 million, a P/E ratio of 17.33 and a beta of 1.13. Napco Security Technologies has a one year low of $13.33 and a one year high of $34.91.

Napco Security Technologies (NASDAQ:NSSC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $25.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.04 million. Napco Security Technologies had a return on equity of 20.19% and a net margin of 13.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.15 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Napco Security Technologies will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Michael Carrieri sold 18,266 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.57, for a total transaction of $412,263.62. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 72,738 shares in the company, valued at $1,641,696.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jorge Hevia sold 19,673 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.80, for a total value of $448,544.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 134,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,066,440.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 66,577 shares of company stock worth $1,522,059. Insiders own 37.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NSSC. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 64.1% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 396,530 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,652,000 after acquiring an additional 154,835 shares in the last quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Napco Security Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $2,457,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its holdings in Napco Security Technologies by 66.7% during the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 100,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,939,000 after buying an additional 40,000 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Napco Security Technologies by 2,238.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 40,612 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,193,000 after buying an additional 38,875 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Manatuck Hill Partners LLC grew its holdings in Napco Security Technologies by 71.3% during the fourth quarter. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC now owns 85,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,522,000 after buying an additional 35,700 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.94% of the company’s stock.

About Napco Security Technologies

Napco Security Technologies, Inc manufactures and sells security products and software worldwide. The company offers access control systems, door security products, intrusion and fire alarm systems, and video surveillance systems for commercial, residential, institutional, industrial, and governmental applications.

Featured Article: Neutral Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Napco Security Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Napco Security Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.