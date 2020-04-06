National Bank Financial Cuts BCE (TSE:BCE) Price Target to C$62.50

BCE (TSE:BCE) (NYSE:BCE) had its price objective decreased by National Bank Financial from C$68.00 to C$62.50 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bank Financial currently has an outperform rating on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for BCE’s FY2020 earnings at $3.21 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $3.47 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on BCE. CIBC increased their price target on BCE from C$62.00 to C$63.00 in a report on Friday, February 7th. Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on BCE from C$69.00 to C$58.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on BCE from C$64.00 to C$58.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. UBS Group increased their price target on BCE from C$59.00 to C$62.00 in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Cormark increased their price target on BCE from C$61.00 to C$64.00 in a report on Friday, February 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$63.17.

TSE BCE opened at C$56.73 on Friday. BCE has a 1-year low of C$46.03 and a 1-year high of C$65.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 122.83, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The company has a market cap of $51.30 billion and a PE ratio of 16.83. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$59.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$61.92.

BCE (TSE:BCE) (NYSE:BCE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported C$0.88 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.90 by C($0.02). The company had revenue of C$6.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$6.29 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that BCE will post 3.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.8325 per share. This is a boost from BCE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $3.33 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.87%. BCE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 94.07%.

About BCE

BCE Inc, a telecommunications and media company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. It operates in three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communications products and services, including 40 live and on-demand channels on smartphones and tablets; roaming services; push-to-talk, field service management, worker safety, and mobility management solutions; and asset management, smart buildings, smart cities, fleet management, and other Internet of Things services.

