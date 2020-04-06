Natural Gas Services Group (NYSE:NGS) Rating Reiterated by Maxim Group

Natural Gas Services Group (NYSE:NGS)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by investment analysts at Maxim Group in a note issued to investors on Saturday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a $6.00 price objective on the oil and gas company’s stock. Maxim Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 34.83% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Natural Gas Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Lake Street Capital cut their target price on shares of Natural Gas Services Group from $27.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.75.

NYSE:NGS opened at $4.45 on Friday. Natural Gas Services Group has a 1 year low of $2.62 and a 1 year high of $18.73. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $7.77 and a 200-day moving average of $10.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.31 million, a P/E ratio of -4.49 and a beta of 1.84.

Natural Gas Services Group (NYSE:NGS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 1st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.14). Natural Gas Services Group had a negative net margin of 15.46% and a positive return on equity of 1.00%. The firm had revenue of $19.71 million during the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that Natural Gas Services Group will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Natural Gas Services Group by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 693,606 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $8,504,000 after purchasing an additional 38,200 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Natural Gas Services Group by 76.2% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 588,130 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,208,000 after purchasing an additional 254,328 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Natural Gas Services Group by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 457,083 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,604,000 after purchasing an additional 41,862 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Natural Gas Services Group by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 249,144 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,055,000 after purchasing an additional 6,579 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Natural Gas Services Group by 77.8% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 239,078 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,931,000 after purchasing an additional 104,576 shares in the last quarter. 88.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Natural Gas Services Group Company Profile

Natural Gas Services Group, Inc provides small to medium horsepower compression equipment to the natural gas industry in the United States. The company engages in the rental of small to medium horsepower compression equipment to non-conventional natural gas and oil production businesses. As of December 31, 2018, it had 2,572 natural gas compressors in its rental fleet totaling 398,765 horsepower.

