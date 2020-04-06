Nectar (NEC) Price Hits $0.0583 on Top Exchanges

Nectar (CURRENCY:NEC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on April 6th. Over the last week, Nectar has traded up 29.3% against the dollar. Nectar has a market capitalization of $4.80 million and $187.00 worth of Nectar was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Nectar coin can currently be purchased for $0.0583 or 0.00000820 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including $33.94, $10.39, $32.15 and $50.98.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Nectar alerts:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00032298 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0283 or 0.00000398 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.58 or 0.00064367 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0482 or 0.00000677 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7,175.70 or 1.00899952 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.45 or 0.00062588 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001484 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000052 BTC.

About Nectar

Nectar is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on July 27th, 2013. Nectar’s total supply is 1,007,949,847 coins and its circulating supply is 82,353,022 coins. Nectar’s official website is www.ethfinex.com. Nectar’s official Twitter account is @ethfinex and its Facebook page is accessible here. Nectar’s official message board is blog.ethfinex.com/introducing-the-nectar-token-58ba40e5419a. The Reddit community for Nectar is /r/ethfinex.

Nectar Coin Trading

Nectar can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: $13.77, $10.39, $7.50, $32.15, $51.55, $5.60, $20.33, $24.43, $24.68, $33.94, $18.94 and $50.98. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nectar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nectar should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Nectar using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Nectar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Nectar and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.