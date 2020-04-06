NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “NetEase, Inc. is an Internet technology company engaged in the development of applications, services and other technologies for the Internet in China. It provides online gaming services that include in-house developed massively multi-player online role-playing games and licensed titles. NetEase also provides online advertising, community services, entertainment content, free e-mail services and micro-blogging services. The Company also offers wireless value-added services such as news and information content, matchmaking services, music and photos from the web that are sent over SMS, MMS, WAP, IVR and Color Ring-back Tone technologies. NetEase, Inc., formerly known as NetEase.com, Inc., is based in Beijing, the People’s Republic of China. “

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on NTES. Bank of America boosted their price target on NetEase from $366.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of NetEase from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 14th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of NetEase from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of NetEase from $360.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Macquarie downgraded shares of NetEase from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $353.46.

Shares of NTES stock opened at $325.00 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $42.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 0.75. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $323.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $307.89. NetEase has a 1 year low of $209.01 and a 1 year high of $361.00.

NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The technology company reported $3.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.02 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $2.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.16 billion. NetEase had a return on equity of 37.21% and a net margin of 30.91%. On average, equities research analysts predict that NetEase will post 14.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of NetEase by 26.7% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 17,394 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,334,000 after buying an additional 3,663 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of NetEase during the fourth quarter worth $287,570,000. PVG Asset Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of NetEase during the fourth quarter worth $278,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of NetEase by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 232,753 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $70,948,000 after buying an additional 15,330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Inc. CA increased its holdings in shares of NetEase by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Inc. CA now owns 59,809 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $18,340,000 after buying an additional 3,682 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.31% of the company’s stock.

NetEase Company Profile

NetEase, Inc operates an interactive online community in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in four segments: Online Games Services, E-Commerce, Advertising Services, and Innovative Businesses and Other Services. It offers various games in a range of genres through mobile devices and PCs, including role-playing games, MMORPGs, battle arena games, simulation games, collectible card games, first-person shooter games, sandbox games, and other types of games to the Chinese market.

