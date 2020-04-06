Neuberger Berman Real Estate Sec Inc Fd (NYSEAMERICAN:NRO) Shares Purchased by Foundations Investment Advisors LLC

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Neuberger Berman Real Estate Sec Inc Fd (NYSEAMERICAN:NRO) by 25.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 132,516 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 26,493 shares during the quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Neuberger Berman Real Estate Sec Inc Fd were worth $363,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of Neuberger Berman Real Estate Sec Inc Fd by 276.7% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 7,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 5,534 shares during the period. TRH Financial LLC purchased a new position in Neuberger Berman Real Estate Sec Inc Fd during the 4th quarter valued at about $58,000. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Neuberger Berman Real Estate Sec Inc Fd during the 4th quarter valued at about $61,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Neuberger Berman Real Estate Sec Inc Fd during the 3rd quarter valued at about $76,000. Finally, Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Neuberger Berman Real Estate Sec Inc Fd during the 4th quarter valued at about $118,000.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN NRO traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $2.91. 93,991 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 344,734. Neuberger Berman Real Estate Sec Inc Fd has a 52-week low of $1.94 and a 52-week high of $6.08.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 14th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 16.49%.

About Neuberger Berman Real Estate Sec Inc Fd

Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Neuberger Berman LLC. It is co-managed by Neuberger Berman Management LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It typically invests in stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector including real estate investment trusts.

