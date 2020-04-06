New Street Research Lowers Millicom International Cellular (NASDAQ:TIGO) to Neutral

Millicom International Cellular (NASDAQ:TIGO) was downgraded by New Street Research from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. They presently have a price objective on the stock.

TIGO has been the subject of a number of other research reports. BidaskClub upgraded Millicom International Cellular from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 28th. Scotiabank raised Millicom International Cellular from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. TheStreet raised Millicom International Cellular from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Millicom International Cellular from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Millicom International Cellular from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Millicom International Cellular has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.50.

Shares of Millicom International Cellular stock traded up $0.46 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $28.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15 shares, compared to its average volume of 125,048. The company has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a PE ratio of 18.74 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $37.43 and a 200 day moving average of $44.52. Millicom International Cellular has a 12 month low of $22.05 and a 12 month high of $62.46.

Millicom International Cellular (NASDAQ:TIGO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter. Millicom International Cellular had a negative return on equity of 3.05% and a net margin of 3.50%. Equities analysts expect that Millicom International Cellular will post 1.54 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in Millicom International Cellular by 84.3% during the fourth quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 6,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after acquiring an additional 3,178 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Millicom International Cellular by 48.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 15,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $736,000 after purchasing an additional 4,975 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Millicom International Cellular by 29.0% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,248,000 after purchasing an additional 5,809 shares during the period. FMR LLC acquired a new position in Millicom International Cellular during the first quarter worth approximately $1,495,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Millicom International Cellular by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 44,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,136,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the period. 7.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Millicom International Cellular SA provides cable and mobile services in Latin America and Africa. The company offers mobile services, including mobile data and voice; short message service; and mobile financial services, such as payments, money transfers, international remittances, savings, real-time loans, and micro-insurance.

